Previewing Wisconsin: Rankings, roster, and stats comparison

Minnesota (11-6, 2-6) fought hard, but came up short to Ohio State on Thursday 75-64, now they'll head to Wisconsin (16-3, 7-2) for a Sunday tilt with the Badgers who have won six of their last seven Big Ten matchups.

Wisconsin is coming off a 73-65 win at Nebraska on Thursday where four players scored in double-digits, led by Brad Davison with 21.

TGR takes a closer look at the matchup below, including rankings, projected starters for Wisconsin, and stats comparisons.