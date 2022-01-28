Previewing Wisconsin: Rankings, roster, and stats comparison
Minnesota (11-6, 2-6) fought hard, but came up short to Ohio State on Thursday 75-64, now they'll head to Wisconsin (16-3, 7-2) for a Sunday tilt with the Badgers who have won six of their last seven Big Ten matchups.
Wisconsin is coming off a 73-65 win at Nebraska on Thursday where four players scored in double-digits, led by Brad Davison with 21.
TGR takes a closer look at the matchup below, including rankings, projected starters for Wisconsin, and stats comparisons.
TV: Big Ten Network
WHO: Minnesota at Wisconsin
WHEN: 11:00 AM (CST) - Sunday, January 30th
WHERE: Kohl Arena - Madison, Wisconsin
RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | WISCONSIN
ESPN BPI: No. 91 | No. 25
KENPOM: No. 93 | No. 25
SAGARIN: No. 85 | No. 21
NET RANKINGS: No. 87 | No. 19
|Player
|Ht/Wt
|Year
|Notes
|
Brad Davison
|
6-4
|
Sr.
|
15.7 PPG; 4.2 RPG; 41 ASSISTS
|
Johnny Davis
|
6-5
|
So.
|
21.7 PPG; 7.5 RPG; 45 ASSISTS; 24 STEALS
|
Chucky Hepburn
|
6-2
|
Fr.
|
7.4 PPG; 2.1 RPG; 23 STEALS
|
Steven Crowl
|
7-0
|
So.
|
9 PPG; 4.6 RPG
|
Tyler Wahl
|
6-9
|
Jr.
|
10.6 PPG; 5.9 RPG; 18 BLOCKS
KEY RESERVES: Lorne Bowman (3.1 PPG), Chris Vogt (2.7 PPG; 3.6 RPG)
|Stat
|Minnesota
|Wisconsin
|
Points Per Game
|
69.2
|
72.7
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
45.7%
|
42.2%
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
35.5%
|
32.8%
|
Rebound Margin
|
-6.2
|
0.3
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
Steals Per Game
|
5.7
|
5.4
|
Blocks Per Game
|
2.9
|
3.2
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
66.8
|
66.8
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
43.3%
|
43.6%
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
28.6%
|
33.8%
WISCONSIN RECORD: 16-3, 7-2; KEY WINS: Houston, St. Mary's, Marquette, Purdue, Ohio State; KEY LOSSES: Michigan State, Ohio State, Providence
SERIES HISTORY: Minnesota leads 68-58
LAST MEETING: Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 59 (December 31st, 2020)
