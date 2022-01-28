 Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball - Preview: Minnesota at Wisconsin
Previewing Wisconsin: Rankings, roster, and stats comparison

Minnesota (11-6, 2-6) fought hard, but came up short to Ohio State on Thursday 75-64, now they'll head to Wisconsin (16-3, 7-2) for a Sunday tilt with the Badgers who have won six of their last seven Big Ten matchups.

Wisconsin is coming off a 73-65 win at Nebraska on Thursday where four players scored in double-digits, led by Brad Davison with 21.

TGR takes a closer look at the matchup below, including rankings, projected starters for Wisconsin, and stats comparisons.

Chucky Hepburn slams it home against Nebraska (Photo: Steven Branscombe - USA Today Sports)
TV: Big Ten Network

WHO: Minnesota at Wisconsin

WHEN: 11:00 AM (CST) - Sunday, January 30th

WHERE: Kohl Arena - Madison, Wisconsin

RANKINGS COMPARISON - MINNESOTA | WISCONSIN

ESPN BPI: No. 91 | No. 25

KENPOM: No. 93 | No. 25

SAGARIN: No. 85 | No. 21

NET RANKINGS: No. 87 | No. 19

Wisconsin Projected Starting Lineup
Player Ht/Wt Year Notes

Brad Davison

6-4

Sr.

15.7 PPG; 4.2 RPG; 41 ASSISTS

Johnny Davis

6-5

So.

21.7 PPG; 7.5 RPG; 45 ASSISTS; 24 STEALS

Chucky Hepburn

6-2

Fr.

7.4 PPG; 2.1 RPG; 23 STEALS

Steven Crowl

7-0

So.

9 PPG; 4.6 RPG

Tyler Wahl

6-9

Jr.

10.6 PPG; 5.9 RPG; 18 BLOCKS

KEY RESERVES: Lorne Bowman (3.1 PPG), Chris Vogt (2.7 PPG; 3.6 RPG)

Minnesota - Wisconsin Stat Comparison
Stat Minnesota Wisconsin

Points Per Game

69.2

72.7

Field Goal Percentage

45.7%

42.2%

Three-Point Percentage

35.5%

32.8%

Rebound Margin

-6.2

0.3

Assist to Turnover Ratio

1.4

1.4

Steals Per Game

5.7

5.4

Blocks Per Game

2.9

3.2

Opp. Points Per Game

66.8

66.8

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

43.3%

43.6%

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

28.6%

33.8%

WISCONSIN RECORD: 16-3, 7-2; KEY WINS: Houston, St. Mary's, Marquette, Purdue, Ohio State; KEY LOSSES: Michigan State, Ohio State, Providence

SERIES HISTORY: Minnesota leads 68-58

LAST MEETING: Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 59 (December 31st, 2020)

