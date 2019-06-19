MINNEAPOLIS – The Gopher Hockey program and head coach Bob Motzko have announced Pride on Ice’s signing class for the 2019-20 season as the Maroon & Gold prepare for the 99th campaign in program history.

Motzko and the Gophers will welcome 11 newcomers to the locker room as Bryce Brodzinski, Justen Close, Ryan Johnson, Jackson LaCombe, Ben Meyers, Jared Moe, Jaxon Nelson, Jack Perbix, Jonny Sorenson, Matt Staudacher and Noah Weber join the Gopher Hockey program.

Bryce Brodzinski | Forward | Blaine, Minn.

The 35th recipient of the Mr. Hockey Award in 2018-19 as the top senior boys high school hockey player in the state of Minnesota • captained Blaine High School to a third-place finish at the MSHSL Class AA state tournament as a senior • the 2018-19 All-USA Boys Hockey Player of the Year and a First Team selection • also spent time with the Omaha Lancers in the USHL during the 2018-19 season • ranked 89th among North American skaters for the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by NHL Central Scouting.

Justen Close | Goaltender | Kindersley, Saskatchewan

Spent three seasons with the Kindersley Klippers in the SJHL (2016-19) • named the SJHL Goaltender of the Year in 2018-2019 and 2017-2018 • led the SJHL with 25 wins during the 2018-19 regular season while finishing third in save percentage (.928) and goals against average (2.19) • previously skated for the Tisdale Trojans in the SMHL.

Ryan Johnson | Defense | Irvine, Calif.

Spent the 2018-19 season in the USHL and helped the Sioux Falls Stampede capture the 2019 USHL Clark Cup • a 2018-19 USHL All-Rookie Team selection • added a gold medal with the U.S. Junior Select Team at the 2018 World Junior A Challenge • previously skated with the Anaheim Jr. Ducks and Santa Margarita Catholic High School • ranked 33rd among North American skaters for the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by NHL Central Scouting • father, Craig, played for the Gophers before a 10-year career in the NHL.

Jackson LaCombe | Defense | Eden Prairie, Minn.

Spent four years at Shattuck-St. Mary’s including two seasons on the school’s prep team • set a school record for points by a defenseman with 89 in 2018-19 • 2018-19 All-USA Boys Hockey First Team Selection • also spent time with the Chicago Steel in the USHL during the 2018-19 season • ranked 36th among North American skaters for the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by NHL Central Scouting.

Ben Meyers | Forward | Delano, Minn.

Spent two full seasons in the USHL with the Fargo Force before joining the Gophers • served as an alternate captain for Fargo in 2018-19, earning All-USHL Second Team honors • led the Force in 2018-19 with 65 points and 33 goals – figures that ranked tied for fifth and third in the USHL, respectively • helped Fargo capture the organization’s first USHL Clark Cup in 2018 • his 58 career regular-season goals set a new organization record • previously skated at Delano High School and captained the team as a senior while earning all-tournament honors • a 2016-17 All-USA Boys Hockey Second Team selection.

Jared Moe | Goaltender | New Prague, Minn.

Spent the 2018-19 and 2017-18 seasons with the Waterloo Black Hawks in the USHL • finished among the top-10 goalies in the USHL in save percentage and goals against average in both seasons with Waterloo • previously played for Holy Family Catholic • selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the sixth round (184th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Jaxon Nelson | Forward | Magnolia, Minn.

Played three seasons in the USHL between the Omaha Lancers and the Sioux Falls Stampede • spent the 2018-19 season with Omaha as an alternate captain and recorded career highs for points (40), goals (19) and assists (21) • previously played at Luverne High School and led the Cardinals to their first state tournament appearance in 2014.

Jack Perbix | Forward | Elk River, Minn.

Split the 2018-19 USHL season between the Des Moines Buccaneers and the Green Bay Gamblers • previously skated for Elk River High School and the USA Hockey National Team Development Program • a 2017-18 All-USA Boys Hockey Second Team honoree • selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Jonny Sorenson | Forward | St. Louis Park, Minn.

The 2018-19 NAHL Rookie of the Year and a First Team All-NAHL Rookie selection as a member of the Fairbanks IceDogs • helped Fairbanks to the NAHL Robertson Cup finals • led the IceDogs in regular-season scoring with 56 points in 60 games and tied for the NAHL playoff scoring lead with 15 points in 10 games • previously spent three seasons on the ice with St. Louis Park High School • ranked 205th among North American skaters for the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by NHL Central Scouting.

Matt Staudacher | Defense | Fenton, Mich.

Spent two seasons in the USHL with the Muskegon Lumberjacks before joining the Gophers • served as an alternate captain for Muskegon in 2018-19 while recording 14 points for a new career high • an All-USHL Rookie Second Team honoree in 2017-18 • previously skated at Shattuck-St. Mary’s.

Noah Weber | Forward | Eagle River, Wis.

Spent three seasons in the USHL between the Madison Capitols and the Tri-City Storm • closed out his junior career with Madison in 2018-19, serving as team captain and scoring 21 points for a new career high • previously skated at Shattuck-St. Mary’s.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 Gopher Hockey season – the 99th campaign in program history – are now on sale through GopherSports.com. Season tickets start at $500 – the lowest price point for season tickets at the University of Minnesota since 1999-2000. Highlighting the 2019-20 slate is one of the strongest home schedules in program history with Minnesota hosting all six Big Ten opponents (Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin) along with nonconference foes in North Dakota, Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota State, Bemidji State, St. Cloud State and Niagara.