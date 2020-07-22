Prince Aligbe getting a nice little push during the shutdown
Prince Aligbe is a name worth keeping up with. The rising junior at Minnehaha Academy is keeping the string of elite players within the state alive. He is currently ranked No .48 in the 2022 class ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news