Cashman, Notre Dame’s Te’von Coney, Washington’s Ben Burr-Kirven, and Wisconsin’s T.J. Edwards were the only players in this draft class to receive a 90+ season grade.

Pro Football Focus has Blake Cashman as the No. 59 player overall and No. 4 linebacker on their Draft big board.

Jacob Huff was the only other Gopher to make PFF's top 250 Draft ranking at No. 197 overall and the No. 18 safety.Huff graded out as the No. 11 safety in all of college football (not just the draft class) last season, with an 88.8 grade.

He was 11th in pass coverage, 81st against the run, and was 26th in opposing target NFL QB Rating, with an impressive 41.9.

Huff improved significantly during his time at Minnesota: