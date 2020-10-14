Projected Two-Deep: Defense
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
All eyes will be on Minnesota's defense this year as they look to fill key losses from a season ago. The Gopher Report takes a best guess at the Gophers' two-deep on the defensive side of the ball ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news