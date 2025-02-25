Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 25, 2025
Projecting Minnesota's 2025 Offensive Depth Chart entering the spring
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Spring practices are just around the corner for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, making this the perfect time to project the Gophers 2025 depth chart.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Related Minnesota Football Recruiting Coverage:

- Minnesota Football 2026 Recruiting Primer: Quarterbacks & Running Backs

- Three-star ATH Jamarcus Jones schedules official visit to Minnesota

- Wisconsin OL Gavin Meier sets official visit to Minnesota

-Pennsylvania DE Anthony Charles to visit Gophers for spring practice

Stay locked into Gophers Nation for the latest Minnesota football recruiting news!

QUARTERBACKS

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In