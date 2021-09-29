GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Minnesota running back commit Zach Evans has been turning heads early on in his senior season at Rockwall-Heath, recording 724 rushing yards in 5 games - including a 270 yard, five touchdown performance in his most recent contest against Rockwall.

The state of Texas is loaded with talent at all positions, and Evans is beginning to emerge into the conversation as one of the top running backs in the state.

The Gopher Report caught up with Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman to get his thoughts on Evans' performances on the field, his recruitment off of it, and more.