Minnesota got a gem when they landed Harrisburg (SD) quarterback Jacob Knuth over Iowa, Kansas State, and others.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound quarterback shared extreme excitement when he first received his offer, and has kept the energy level high throughout his now 5 month commitment.

Knuth visited Minnesota multiple times throughout the month of June, and continued to show his unmatched passion for his future home. He spoke with The Gopher report following the visit and went into extreme detail about his experience, his player host, recruiting others, and more.

