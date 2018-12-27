Select quotes from postgame interviews. Credit to Kelly Quinlan from Jackets Online/Rivals for the videos. You can see his YouTube channel here.

"We had probably 50 plays, and that's probably the least we had all season." - QB TaQuon Marshall

"They out-physicaled us from the jump. They outplayed us from the jump." - QB TaQuon Marshall

"They didn't punt. I don't even know what the punter's number is." - DE Desmond Branch

"Lord knows how many yards #24 had." - DE Desmond Branch

"We knew they were going to run the ball down their throats. We knew that all through practice, and we just didn't stop it." - DE Desmond Branch

"We never got to see their punter." - Paul Johnson

"They did pretty much whatever they wanted, right? We never stopped the run." - Paul Johnson

"They did a good job of popping the B-Gap linebacker straight in the A-gap... They did a good job of getting guys to miss on their blocks." - QB TaQuon Marshall

"They were physical. They played a hard game." - LB Brant Mitchell

"(Mo Ibrahim) is a hard runner. He doesn't come down easy, you know. You hit him low, and he still falls forward. Credit to him, he's a good back. He played really well against us." - LB Brant Mitchell

"Two things we were expecting from them (RPOs and screens), they really went away from." S Malik Rivera

"Well certainly that wasn't the way you'd script the end to your season, but sometimes you don't get to write your own scripts. They played better than we did, coached better than we did, and won the game." - Paul Johnson

"We struggled inside some, but we also struggled on the perimeter. We didn't block them anywhere." - Paul Johnson

"We didn't go any (contact-on-contact) live (in practice). Clearly the way we started the game physically, we needed some of that (contact-on-contact)." - Paul Johnson

"Sometimes they'd slant the tackles out and pop the linebackers. We knew exactly what they were doing, but you just have to execute." - Paul Johnson