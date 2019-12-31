RASHOD BATEMAN

“I haven’t really been around (Ron Johnson and Eric Decker) enough to really get to know them or learn anything from them.” “When I first got here, (Tyler Johnson) accepted me with open arms, just like my big brother.” “(Growing up in SEC territory does) not really (give him extra incentive), a lot of people think it would. I grew up around it, but there’s no hard feelings… I’m happy to go represent the Big Ten.” “(Winfield) definitely makes me a better football player… He just does things where you’re like ‘wow.’ It’s hard to put into words how talented he is on the field.” “(The injury) was rough on Zack (Annexstad) at first, going through surgery and all that. But he’s definitely better than ever, himself now. He’s just ready to get back on the field and play ball now. He’s in the process of still recovering, getting back out on the field. I can’t wait to see him back out there.”

TANNER MORGAN

“To be a leader, you have to be a servant leader. You can’t be the first to be served; you have to be the last to be served. You have to be the first to serve other people.”

ANTOINE WINFIELD JR.

“No wavering at all (in deciding to play in the bowl game). I knew I was going to play in the bowl game. So I’m just excited to get out there and play one more with my boys.” “Right now my focus is all on Auburn. Any decision I make (about next year) will be after the bowl game.” “(Tanner’s) developed into an amazing player. Every time I’m out there, we’re always laughing and making jokes out there, always competing. I’m always just making fun of him pretty much. We just make each other better… He’ll make a good play on me. I’ll make a good play on him, and we just bicker back and forth a little bit. It’s fun playing against him.” “I never really watched (Antoine Sr.’s) Ohio State film. All I really watched were his high school and the pros. But I need to check that out, see how he did…” “It’s just funny, seeing (Antoine Sr.) go against great players. Come home, see him every night, this little short guy, like how’s he doing this with all these great, amazing football players? It’s weird, it’s weird.”

TYLER JOHNSON

“Coach Fleck brought (Ciarrocca’s departure) up in a team meeting, and we just rolled from there… It’s life, you know. Things come and go. I’m happy for Coach Ciarrocca, but we’re just focused on what we have to do here in the moment.” “Coach Simon does a great job of going over the entire scheme from each play, so I feel like he’s ready for it. He’s definitely ready for it, I should say.” “(The young receivers’) preparation is outrageous. It’s extreme, at a high level. Being able to see them go out there day in and day out, not complain about the amount of balls their catching from the quarterback… Hats off to those guys just going out there and working hard.” “I knew right away I was going to play in (the bowl game). Last opportunity to represent my university, my state, my hometown. Last time I get to play with my brothers as well. I knew right away; there was no doubt in my mind.” “I know that if Kamal was healthy he’d be playing with us…” “Talk to (Eric Decker and Ron Johnson) from time to time. Nothing but good things are always said. That’s a nice support system to have.”

THOMAS BARBER

“(Sori-Marin and Oliver) are just high-motored, high-intelligence. You can’t not say Thomas Rush either. All three of them… They’ll definitely be a trio of elite linebackers in the Big Ten coming up…” “Coach Fleck used to always tell us he’s here to out-recruit us, and I see that. I’m like, dude these guys he’s bringing in, these guys some freaks… They’ll be a great defense, there’s no doubt in my mind about that. The state of Minnesota will be in good hands on defense.” “Special teams, they got some real dudes out there. It’s a different beast. People might not believe it, but special teams is different. It definitely got me in my head (freshman year) that hey, this is college D1 football right here.”

PJ FLECK