#24 Mohamed Ibrahim (RB)

On putting up over 400 yards against a tough Auburn defense: “We just wanted to go out and play our best; we didn’t end the season the way we wanted to and this was the next opportunity to play our best. We had a whole month to prepare for it and we came out and performed and got the numbers we could get.”

On what it is about bowl games that brings out the best in him: “In high school we used to get all the way to the championships and lose, until, my final year when that all switched. I’ve just learned that it’s the last game of the season so I have to leave everything out there. You don’t want to look back and say, I could have done that, or I should have done that. You want to leave it all out there for the seniors because it might be their last game. You don’t know who’s going to the NFL and who is not, so, leaving it all out there for them so they can go out on a high note.”

On why he had so much success running the ball: “I would say that a big part was preparing, we had 10 or 11 practices to prepare, so we saw all the looks and what they might do. They actually did some things that they did some things that they didn’t show on film and we talked about it on the sidelines, but it was all clicking today. That is a big ups to the o-line, changing on the fly and being prepared for something that they didn’t show us.”

#77 Blaise Andries (OL)

On the play of the offensive line in the win over Auburn: “Our running game was clicking today and that’s a credit to our running back, receivers and quarterback. If we didn’t have such elite receivers on the edge then they would have put that extra safety in the box and they would be able to stop the run more than they did. All credit to Auburn, they are a great team, they made a good second half adjustment, but we on the offensive line just love getting on the field and playing with each other. It was playing for each other and with each other.”

On what the offensive line did in particular to get an advantage on Auburn: “I wouldn’t say that it was any one thing; (head) coach (P.J.) Fleck always keeps telling us that our “How” is our advantage. How we play, giving it our all every single play, playing through the whistle, plus three in everything, going that extra step. I think how hard we play is our advantage.”

On being able to keep their QB upright all afternoon: “He got his jersey a little dirty, but we’re prod that he came out of the game feeling fine. We love Tanner (Morgan). He is probably one of the best leaders that I have ever been around on a football field and it’s just amazing being able to play with him, so we take a lot of pride in being able to keep him healthy.”

#2 Tanner Morgan (QB)

On how Minnesota’s offense matched up to Auburn’s defense: “It was very tough defense. One of the best, if not the best in the country. I’m so proud of the way our guys executed as a team. We talked about it together all week and that’s how we played. That comes from the offensive staff as well, they did a great job.”

On his opinion of the last play of the game: “My favorite play was that play, seeing our guys push the ball to get the first down. That’s the second time we’ve done that this year and it just shows the commitment of the team and our guys getting dirty. We knew what we needed to do, we knew we had to win the game right there. The downs after that we went to three knees and then it was game. Really proud of our guys finishing there.”

On the two touchdowns called back after official reviews: “It was weird. We just had to go out there and respond like we always do. It’s just the way that it is and you just have to respond from it. Great play call on after those with a little pop pass to the tight end and getting it done. So proud of our guys and the belief that they had to execute the play.”

On what Coach Fleck said before the final play of the game: “That he believed in us and lets just go do it. That we had practiced it and to just go make it happen. He’s an aggressive coach, a great decision maker and that’s what we love about him.”

#45 Carter Coughlin (DE)

On how the team felt when they were notified they were playing Auburn: “To be honest, when we found out we were playing Auburn, we had every intention to show them what we were all about. We weren't surprised that we came up with a win, but that goes all the way back to the way that we paired over the last month. There’s no better way that I would have wanted to go out then this.”

On what was working for Minnesota: “We talked about our preparation, how important that is. When you play a bowl game you have a whole month to prepare. What are you going to do with that time? How are you going to study the film? Down in Tampa, it’s a beautiful place, how are we going to use that time? It just showed how prepared we were. Huge shoutout and courtesy to the coaches, to the team, everybody involved, and all the support staff. Along with that, it’s the way we played. Everybody left it all out on the field. We died on the battlefield as we like to say. We put everything out there.”

On if his four years at Minnesota was successful “Mission definitely accomplished. I’ll tell you right now, this is just the beginning. The program is definitely on the up. This was the catalyst. Our experience, all the guys that I came in with, this was our catalyst. Minnesota is going to be a force to be reckoned with in the future.”

#85 Bryce Witham (TE)

On what gave Minnesota an advantage over Auburn: “I think that our coaches put a great game plan in front of us and all week we talked about if we were going to do this, we were going to do it together. I think we came out and we really played as a team today and I am just excited that we were able to send out seniors off the right way.”

On what a win like this capping off a great season means for the future of the program: “I think that we’re trying to become one of those programs that people talk about on a regular basis, and I think that today was a good jump for us to keep that going in the right direction for next year.”