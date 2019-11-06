“I watched (Penn State), I watched Pitt, I watched the Steelers growing up… just a football guy.”

“They have three receivers, four receivers that can just flat out roll — sub-10.8 (100m dash) guys that can just take the top off the coverage. You obviously have to be aware of it… They’ve been educated on it. You attempt to provide the look as well as you can, but you’re not able to simulate it until you go out there and do it. (Wide receivers) are impressive.”

“(Hamler) is a big-time guy. I mean, he can roll. I don’t know if I’ve seen a guy in the last five years that can move as well as he can. He can go up and catch the ball. He’s dangerous with the ball in his hands. He’s the guy that makes their offense go.”

“We’re not a defense that re-invents ourselves every week and completely throws everything out, and that’s part of who we are and what we believe in. And that’s that the guys have consistency to what they’re doing. But, from week to week, who are the people we need to stop? What are the plays we need to stop?... A guy like Hamler, you can’t just take him away. He’s going to make plays.”

“(Stopping tight end Pat Freiermuth) starts with having eye discipline. He’s a good player. He's a big body. He goes up and catches the football. They do a good job, schematically, of getting him the football.”

“They’re a big power read team, and they have three or four variations of it. (Clifford) can either put it out on the perimeter, or he can keep it himself, so that’s where a lot of his runs come from. He does do some scrambling out of the pocket, some quarterback draws, but most of them are called runs where he’s on the move.”

“(The extension) was great on a personal level to see it go for coach. On a systematic level, it’s just a step in terms of… not only for the coaches and staff, but for the players, giving some security, and then also for the recruits. What will happen is people will put that in the forefront with recruiting.”

“Just on a personal level, I’m not a move guy. You know, six years at Division-III, five years at Division I-AA. And last time I moved it was because they fired the staff. So I want to stay. It’s a great place to live and have young kids. I was excited from that standpoint, and my wife was too… She just said ‘good because I don’t want to move again.”

“Listen, (Kamal) has been working and he’s been doing a great job. It’s up to the doctors whether or not they give him the green light or not. He’s been working but also the guys that played last week have been working, so whoever’s out there, we have high confidence in them.”

“(Sori-Marin) is a good player. He makes plays. I think he’s grown tremendously since the first game to where he is right now. He has a little bit of a (Thomas) Barber in him. What does that mean? It means he’s really, really smart. I think at one point he was a Yale lean in recruiting.”