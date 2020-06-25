The Gopher Report continues on it's re-ranking of the classes 2010-17 from #8 down to #1. Coming in at #7 in the rankings: The Class of 2010 #8: CLASS OF 2015 The Class of 2010 had 26 total commitments and was given the 51st overall team recruiting rank and sixth in the Big Ten. Here is a breakdown of the class:

The first name that sticks out to me is Brock Vereen. The CB/S was a stud in the secondary for the Gophers, earning First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2013 where he had 59 tackles, one INT, and six passes defended. Vereen was drafted in the fourth round pick 131 by the Chicago Bears. Zac Epping started 47 straight games for Minnesota and named First Team All-Big Ten in 2014. Epping was an absolute mauler for the Gophers and was a key cog on the inside in turning around the program from three wins his freshman season to eight wins his senior season. Donnell Kirkwood started all 13 games as a redshirt sophomore, leading the team with 218 carries for 926 yards and six rushing touchdowns. He was passed up by David Cobb for his junior and senior seasons but was in the mix as a backup running back. James Manuel was a rotation player at LB for the Gophers in his final two season with 60 tackles, 3 TFLs, and .5 sack as a junior and 52 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, two sacks, and one INT as a senior. A converted safety, Manuel was a speedy LB who offered versatility to the defense. Christyn Lewis was a JUCO commit that started 13 total games including eight his senior season. He finished that season with 42 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

Who outplayed their rating?

Two All-Big Ten first teamers in Brock Vereen and Zac Epping were both given 3-star rankings as a 5.6 and 5.5, respectively. Both of them way outplayed their given recruiting rankings. Ben Perry is another player who was given a 5.3 two-star ranking, however developed into a role player on the defensive line for Minnesota.

Who did not play up to their ranking?

Highly ranked Jimmy Gjere unfortunately had to retire as a redshirt sophomore due to a recurring injury after starting the first five games of his redshirt freshman season at right tackle. Had he stayed healthy, Gjere could have been an All-Big Ten performer and potential draft pick. Lamonte Edwards was a highly ranked running back out of Woodbury with a four star, 5.8 ranking. Edwards transitioned to linebacker during the middle of his redshirt freshman season, starting one game. He played in 11 games a redshirt sophomore before being kicked off of the team.

Summary: