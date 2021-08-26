Ranking The Schedule: #1 - Ohio State

After a strange, short season thanks to COVID, a full, 12-game season awaits P.J. Fleck and Minnesota. As we inch closer to the season, The Gopher Report ranks each opponent from easiest to hardest. Today, our Ranking The Schedule series concludes with a look at Ohio State.

(Photo: USATSI)

GAME INFORMATION: Ohio State at Minnesota Thursday, September 2nd | 7:00 PM Huntington Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox

2020 RESULTS: 7-1 overall record Nebraska - Win, 52-17 at Penn State - Win, 38-25 Rutgers - Win, 49-27 Indiana - Win, 42-35 at Michigan State - Win, 52-12 at Northwestern - Win, 22-10 Clemson - Win, 49-28 Alabama - Loss, 52-24

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Master Teague - Running Back - Jr. Teague is already an established player for the Buckeyes that has 256 carries for 1,409 yards and 13 touchdowns under his belt. In 2020, he started six of seven games he played in and ranked second on the team with 514 yards rushing and a team-high eight rushing touchdowns. With a new quarterback in CJ Stroud under center, Ohio State should rely on Teague and the run game early on as Stroud gets settled in his role. Chris Olave - Wide Receiver - Sr. In a surprise move, Olave returned to the Buckeyes for his senior season when he could have easily been playing on Sundays this fall. The preseason, first-team All-American led Ohio State with 50 catches, 729 yards, and seven touchdowns last season. No doubt, he'll be a top target for quarterback CJ Stroud and tough task for the Gophers secondary to hold down to begin the 2021 season. Haskell Garrett - Defensive Tackle - Sr. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound lineman is part of a talented one-two punch at tackle along with Antwaun Jackson. Garrett is a super senior that is on the preseason watch lists for the Outland Trophy, Chuck Bednarik award, and Bronco Nagurski Trophy. Garrett will be one of the anchors on a Buckeyes' defensive line that will look to slow down Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim.