Ranking The Schedule: #1 - Ohio State
After a strange, short season thanks to COVID, a full, 12-game season awaits P.J. Fleck and Minnesota.
As we inch closer to the season, The Gopher Report ranks each opponent from easiest to hardest.
Today, our Ranking The Schedule series concludes with a look at Ohio State.
GAME INFORMATION:
Ohio State at Minnesota
Thursday, September 2nd | 7:00 PM
Huntington Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV: Fox
2020 RESULTS:
7-1 overall record
Nebraska - Win, 52-17
at Penn State - Win, 38-25
Rutgers - Win, 49-27
Indiana - Win, 42-35
at Michigan State - Win, 52-12
at Northwestern - Win, 22-10
Clemson - Win, 49-28
Alabama - Loss, 52-24
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Master Teague - Running Back - Jr.
Teague is already an established player for the Buckeyes that has 256 carries for 1,409 yards and 13 touchdowns under his belt. In 2020, he started six of seven games he played in and ranked second on the team with 514 yards rushing and a team-high eight rushing touchdowns. With a new quarterback in CJ Stroud under center, Ohio State should rely on Teague and the run game early on as Stroud gets settled in his role.
Chris Olave - Wide Receiver - Sr.
In a surprise move, Olave returned to the Buckeyes for his senior season when he could have easily been playing on Sundays this fall. The preseason, first-team All-American led Ohio State with 50 catches, 729 yards, and seven touchdowns last season. No doubt, he'll be a top target for quarterback CJ Stroud and tough task for the Gophers secondary to hold down to begin the 2021 season.
Haskell Garrett - Defensive Tackle - Sr.
The 6-foot-2, 300-pound lineman is part of a talented one-two punch at tackle along with Antwaun Jackson. Garrett is a super senior that is on the preseason watch lists for the Outland Trophy, Chuck Bednarik award, and Bronco Nagurski Trophy. Garrett will be one of the anchors on a Buckeyes' defensive line that will look to slow down Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim.
OVERALL OUTLOOK:
For the second consecutive year, Minnesota will open their season at home on a Thursday prime time game against one of the Big Ten's blue blood programs. It didn't go well last season as the Gophers dropped their opener 49-24 to the Wolverines.
This year, Ohio State doesn't have the talent of a Justin Fields at quarterback, but they'll have plenty of talent everywhere else on their roster as is listed above.
The Gophers have enough talent on both sides of the ball to make a big splash against the Buckeyes in prime time.
Tanner Morgan and Mohamed Ibrahim will have to perform well against Ohio State's defense. Also, the Gophers secondary will have to step up in their matchups against the Buckeyes very talented wide receiving corps.
