Ranking The Schedule: #10 - Illinois

After a strange, short season thanks to COVID, a full, 12-game season awaits PJ Fleck and Minnesota. As we inch closer to the season, The Gopher Report will rank each opponent from easiest to hardest. Today we continue our Ranking The Schedule series with a look at Illinois.

GAME INFORMATION:

Illinois at Minnesota Saturday, November 6th | TBD Huntington Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN Networks TBD

2020 RESULTS:

2-6 overall record @ Wisconsin - Loss, 45-7 Purdue - Loss, 31-24 Minnesota - Loss, 41-14 @ Rutgers - Win, 23-20 @ Nebraska - Win, 41-23 Iowa - Loss, 35-21 @ Northwestern - Loss, 28-10 @ Penn State - Loss, 56-21

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Brandon Peters - Quarterback - Senior If senior quarterback Brandon Peters wants to play at the next level, this season will be very important for him. Peters was strong in his first season at Illinois after transferring from Michigan, but had a bit of a down year last year and missed three games due to COVID protocols. There is no doubt he will be looking to have a big season in 2021. Jake Hansen - Linebacker - Senior The senior linebacker is one of the top at his position in the conference, and is returning for one more year to further improve his draft stock. Hansen has been a leader on the Illinois defense and has the numbers to show it - ranking #3 in tackling grade in the country last season according to PFF. He recorded 68 tackles, 10.0 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions on the season. Chase Brown - Running back - Sophomore Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell has Brown as one of his ten breakout players in the Big Ten for the upcoming season. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back has been named to multiple preseason watch lists after rushing for over 5 yards per carry last season.

OVERALL OUTLOOK: