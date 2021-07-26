Ranking The Schedule: #12 - Bowling Green

As we inch closer to the season, The Gopher Report is starting a new series where we rank each opponent from easiest to hardest.

A seemingly obvious pick for this position is homecoming against Bowling Green.

Last season was wacky for everybody, no question about it - but that doesn't give you a free pass to go 0-5. Unfortunately that is exactly what the Falcons did, losing every game they played by an average of over 4 touchdowns. 38-3 against Toledo, 62-24 against Kent State, 42-17 against Buffalo, 52-10 against Ohio, and 31-3 against Akron.

Not only did the defense allow a ton of points every game, but the Bowling Green offense was not able to score more than three touchdowns at any point in the season. While the Falcons could have certainly made improvements since, this still should be a blowout win for the home team.

It will be an important game for Minnesota and their confidence as well, especially if they are able to surprise some people in their first three games against Ohio State, Miami (Ohio), and Colorado.

No, the Gophers did not have the season that many anticipated them to have last year, but even if they were to regress even further (we do not predict that to be the case) heading into this contest, I still see it as an easy win for Minnesota.