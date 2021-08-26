Ranking The Schedule: #2 - Iowa Hawkeyes
After a strange, short season thanks to COVID, a full, 12-game season awaits P.J. Fleck and Minnesota.
As we inch closer to the season, The Gopher Report ranks each opponent from easiest to hardest.
Today we continue our Ranking The Schedule series with a look at Iowa.
GAME INFORMATION:
Minnesota at Iowa
Saturday, November 13th | TBD
Kinnick Stadium | Iowa City, Iowa
TV: TBD
2020 RESULTS:
6-2 overall record
at Purdue - Loss, 24-20
Northwestern - Loss, 21-20
Michigan State - Win, 49-7
at Minnesota - Win, 35-7
at Penn State - Win, 41-21
Nebraska - Win, 26-20
at Illinois - Win, 35-21
Wisconsin - Win, 28-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Tyler Goodson, Jr. - Running Back - Junior
Goodson made a big impact as a freshman back in 2019, rushing for 638 yards and five scores. He backed that up with an All-Big Ten season in 2020 while tallying 762 yards and seven touchdowns. The talented junior is also a formidable pass-catcher out of the backfield, hauling in 39 passes for 318 yards in his first two seasons.
Zach VanValkenburg - Defensive End - Senior
Was a second team All-Big Ten performer in 2020 after tallying 30 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks while also recovering a nation-leading four fumbles. VanValkenburg is using his extra year of eligibility and will be the Hawkeyes impact player on defense this upcoming season.
Tyler Linderbaum - Center - Iowa
A Remington Trophy finalist a season ago, Linderbaum enters his junior season with a lot of accolades and a ton of respect as one of the premier centers in the country by multiple media outlets. Has started every game for the Hawkeyes the last two seasons and is as steady as they come.
OVERALL OUTLOOK:
Since becoming the head coach at Minnesota, P.J. Fleck remains winless against Iowa. That includes a 35-7 spanking by the Hawkeyes last year inside the former TCF Bank Stadium.
The Floyd of Rosedale trophy has been under lock and key at Iowa City since the 2015 season, can Minnesota end the streak this year?
The amount of talent returning for the Gophers might tell you the losing streak will end. However, Iowa returns a load of talent and is particularly strong on the defensive side of the ball. The Hawkeyes' passing game needs to take a step forward, quarterback Spencer Petras returns, but completed just 57% of his passing and averaged just 6.4 yards per attempt.
Iowa on the road is always tough, Minnesota will have to play a clean game to pull off the victory.
