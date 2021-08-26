Ranking The Schedule: #2 - Iowa Hawkeyes

After a strange, short season thanks to COVID, a full, 12-game season awaits P.J. Fleck and Minnesota. As we inch closer to the season, The Gopher Report ranks each opponent from easiest to hardest. Today we continue our Ranking The Schedule series with a look at Iowa.

Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes have had Minnesota's number the last few years

GAME INFORMATION: Minnesota at Iowa Saturday, November 13th | TBD Kinnick Stadium | Iowa City, Iowa TV: TBD

2020 RESULTS: 6-2 overall record at Purdue - Loss, 24-20 Northwestern - Loss, 21-20 Michigan State - Win, 49-7 at Minnesota - Win, 35-7 at Penn State - Win, 41-21 Nebraska - Win, 26-20 at Illinois - Win, 35-21 Wisconsin - Win, 28-7

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Tyler Goodson, Jr. - Running Back - Junior Goodson made a big impact as a freshman back in 2019, rushing for 638 yards and five scores. He backed that up with an All-Big Ten season in 2020 while tallying 762 yards and seven touchdowns. The talented junior is also a formidable pass-catcher out of the backfield, hauling in 39 passes for 318 yards in his first two seasons. Zach VanValkenburg - Defensive End - Senior Was a second team All-Big Ten performer in 2020 after tallying 30 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks while also recovering a nation-leading four fumbles. VanValkenburg is using his extra year of eligibility and will be the Hawkeyes impact player on defense this upcoming season. Tyler Linderbaum - Center - Iowa A Remington Trophy finalist a season ago, Linderbaum enters his junior season with a lot of accolades and a ton of respect as one of the premier centers in the country by multiple media outlets. Has started every game for the Hawkeyes the last two seasons and is as steady as they come.