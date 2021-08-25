Ranking The Schedule: #3 - Indiana

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION! After a strange, short season thanks to COVID, a full, 12-game season awaits PJ Fleck and Minnesota. As we inch closer to the season, The Gopher Report will rank each opponent from easiest to hardest. Today we continue our Ranking The Schedule series with a look at Indiana.

GAME INFORMATION:

Minnesota at Indiana Saturday, November 20th | TBD Memorial Stadium | Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN Networks TBD



2020 RESULTS:

6-2 overall record Penn State - Win, 36-35 @ Rutgers - Win, 37-21 Michigan - Win, 38-21 @ Michigan State - Win, 24-0 @ Ohio State - Loss, 42-35 Maryland - Win, 27-11 @ Wisconsin - Win, 14-6 Ole Miss - Loss, 26-20

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Michael Penix Jr. - Quarterback - Junior Penix Jr is a winner. It's that simple. He is 10-2 as a starter at Indiana, and ranks high in completion percentage and passing yards as well. A finalist for the Davey O'Brien award last season, Penix was 124-220 for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns before suffering a season ending ACL injury. Assuming he is game ready by the time these two face off, he will definitely be an impact player. Micah McFadden - Linebacker - Senior McFadden is a top linebacker in the conference, and has led the Hoosiers in tackles for two straight seasons. McFadden recorded 58 tackles, 44 solos, six sacks (31 yards), and 10.5 for loss last season. Ty Fryfogle - Wide Receiver - Senior Last season, Ty Fryfogle became the first Indiana wide receiver to earn All-American status (third team) since 2007 after recording 721 yards and 7 touchdowns throughout the season, which included two different 200+ yard games. Fryfogle is a dangerous weapon that will be keyed on by every team the Hoosiers face.

OVERALL OUTLOOK: