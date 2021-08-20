Ranking The Schedule: #4 - Northwestern
After a strange, short season thanks to COVID, a full, 12-game season awaits PJ Fleck and Minnesota.
As we inch closer to the season, The Gopher Report will rank each opponent from easiest to hardest.
Today we continue our Ranking The Schedule series with a look at Northwestern.
GAME INFORMATION:
Minnesota at Northwestern
Saturday, October 30th | TBD
Ryan Field | Evanston, Illinois
TV: ESPN Networks TBD
2020 RESULTS:
7-2 overall record
Maryland - Win, 43-3
@ Iowa - Win, 21-20
Nebraska - Win, 21-13
@ Purdue - Win, 27-20
Wisconsin - Win, 17-7
@ Michigan State - Loss, 29-20
Illinois - Win, 28-10
Ohio State - Loss, 22-10
Auburn - Win, 35-19
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Brandon Joseph - Safety - Sophomore
Joseph had a massive season in 2020, finishing the year with 52 total tackles, 8 pass deflections and 6 interceptions in just 9 games. The 6-1, 190-pound safety is always around the ball,
Adetomiwa Adebawore - Defensive End - Junior
Adebawore is a key piece to the Wildcats defensive line this season. With some of their other contributors from last season now at new schools, Adebawore is going to need to be a leader for the team. Last season he was able to record 6 tackles for loss and 2 sacks, and will need that number to go up this year.
Stephon Robinson - Wide Receiver - Senior
Robinson has yet to play a snap for Northwestern as he just transferred in from Kansas, but he is looking to be an instant impact guy in the receiver room. The Wildcats lost a lot at receiver after last season, so look for Robinson to be a go-to guy this year after totalling 75 receptions for 1,092 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons at Kansas.
OVERALL OUTLOOK:
Northwestern is never a sure win. Ever. It's really that simple. They are always consistent and gritty, and you have to play your best to come out on top.
Aside from a weird slump season in 2019, the Wildcats bounced back in a huge way last year, finishing the season 7-2 after a 5-0 start. They capped off their season with an impressive win against Auburn.
Northwestern doesn't have a ton of veteran talent or leadership, but you still definitely can't underestimate the capabilities of Pat Fitzgerald. He is without a doubt a top coach in the Big Ten and the country, and despite the fact that they enter the 2021 season with lots of important questions on the offensive side of the ball, you have to expect he will make the most of their situation.
Having to face off on their turf certainly won't make things any easier for the Gophers, but this should be a really fun matchup in week 9.
