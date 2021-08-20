Ranking The Schedule: #4 - Northwestern

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION! After a strange, short season thanks to COVID, a full, 12-game season awaits PJ Fleck and Minnesota. As we inch closer to the season, The Gopher Report will rank each opponent from easiest to hardest. Today we continue our Ranking The Schedule series with a look at Northwestern.

GAME INFORMATION:

Minnesota at Northwestern Saturday, October 30th | TBD Ryan Field | Evanston, Illinois TV: ESPN Networks TBD

2020 RESULTS:

7-2 overall record Maryland - Win, 43-3 @ Iowa - Win, 21-20 Nebraska - Win, 21-13 @ Purdue - Win, 27-20 Wisconsin - Win, 17-7 @ Michigan State - Loss, 29-20 Illinois - Win, 28-10 Ohio State - Loss, 22-10 Auburn - Win, 35-19

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Brandon Joseph - Safety - Sophomore Joseph had a massive season in 2020, finishing the year with 52 total tackles, 8 pass deflections and 6 interceptions in just 9 games. The 6-1, 190-pound safety is always around the ball, Adetomiwa Adebawore - Defensive End - Junior Adebawore is a key piece to the Wildcats defensive line this season. With some of their other contributors from last season now at new schools, Adebawore is going to need to be a leader for the team. Last season he was able to record 6 tackles for loss and 2 sacks, and will need that number to go up this year. Stephon Robinson - Wide Receiver - Senior Robinson has yet to play a snap for Northwestern as he just transferred in from Kansas, but he is looking to be an instant impact guy in the receiver room. The Wildcats lost a lot at receiver after last season, so look for Robinson to be a go-to guy this year after totalling 75 receptions for 1,092 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons at Kansas.

OVERALL OUTLOOK: