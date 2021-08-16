Ranking The Schedule: #6 - Maryland

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION! After a strange, short season thanks to COVID, a full, 12-game season awaits PJ Fleck and Minnesota. As we inch closer to the season, The Gopher Report will rank each opponent from easiest to hardest. Today we continue our Ranking The Schedule series with a look at Maryland

GAME INFORMATION:

Maryland at Minnesota Saturday, October 23rd | TBD Huntington Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN Networks TBD

2020 RESULTS:

2-3 Overall record @ Northwestern - Loss, 43-3 Minnesota - Win, 45-44 @ Penn State - Win, 35-19 @ Indiana - Loss, 27-11 Rutgers - Loss, 27-24

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Taulia Tagovailoa - Quarterback - Junior After taking over the starting job last season, Tagovailoa had some pretty good and other pretty bad moments. He completed 62% of his passes, but also threw the same amount of interceptions as touchdowns. Of course the expectation is that he will be greatly improved in his second year as the starter, so Minnesota will need to rattle him early on to keep his production to a minimum. Mosiah Nasili-Kite - Defensive Lineman - Junior The former JUCO playmaker kept up his production in the FBS, totaling 20 tackles, five tackles for loss for 22 yards and four sacks for 19 yards in five games. Nasili-Kite clogs up the inside and frequently finds his way into the backfield. Dontay Demus - Wide Receiver - Senior Demus led Maryland in every receiving category last year, and will be looking to improve those numbers again in his final season. Demus has been a big time producer since his first year in college, and will be a guy that the Gopher defensive backs need to key on all game.

OVERALL OUTLOOK: