Ranking The Schedule: #7 - Colorado
After a strange, short season thanks to COVID, a full, 12-game season awaits PJ Fleck and Minnesota.
As we inch closer to the season, The Gopher Report will rank each opponent from easiest to hardest.
Today we continue our Ranking The Schedule series with a look at Colorado.
GAME INFORMATION:
Minnesota at Colorado
Saturday, September 18th | Noon
Folsom Field | Boulder, Colorado
TV: Pac-12 Network
2020 RESULTS:
4-2 overall record
UCLA - Win, 48-42
@ Stanford - Win, 35-32
San Diego State - Win, 20-10
@ Arizona - Win, 24-13
Utah - Loss, 38-21
Texas - Loss, 55-23
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Jarek Broussard - Running Back - Sophomore
After a stint of injuries, Broussard is looking like one of the best running backs in the entire country. Last season, Broussard recorded 156 carries for 895 yards and five touchdowns.
Carson Wells - Linebacker - Junior
Wells suffered an achilles injury and is still recovering, but if he is back in time for the Minnesota game he will be one to watch. When healthy, Wells is a difference maker when healthy, recording 6.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 37 tackles as well as an interception last season.
Nate Landman - Linebacker - Senior
After a brief attempt at the NFL, Landman is set to return to the Buffs with hopes of boosting his draft stock. Landman has led the team in tackles nearly every season he has been in Boulder, so the Gophers will need to key on him.
OVERALL OUTLOOK:
Karl Dorrell did extremely well with Colorado in his first season, getting the Buffs in the mix for the Pac-12 South title with a 4-2 record. So why in the world would they be in the 7th spot?
For starters, the teams they beat were not the best, as the four combined for an 11-15 record last season. Further, they fell apart a bit late in the season when the big games arrived, falling to the likes of Utah and Texas by a large margin.
The Buffs should be happy this game is an early season game as well, as the team faces a grueling schedule and will be fresh off a very tough game against Texas A&M.
This won't be an easy win, but one that Minnesota should be the favorite in.
