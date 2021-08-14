Ranking The Schedule: #7 - Colorado

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION! After a strange, short season thanks to COVID, a full, 12-game season awaits PJ Fleck and Minnesota. As we inch closer to the season, The Gopher Report will rank each opponent from easiest to hardest. Today we continue our Ranking The Schedule series with a look at Colorado.

GAME INFORMATION:

Minnesota at Colorado Saturday, September 18th | Noon Folsom Field | Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Network

2020 RESULTS:

4-2 overall record UCLA - Win, 48-42 @ Stanford - Win, 35-32 San Diego State - Win, 20-10 @ Arizona - Win, 24-13 Utah - Loss, 38-21 Texas - Loss, 55-23

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Jarek Broussard - Running Back - Sophomore After a stint of injuries, Broussard is looking like one of the best running backs in the entire country. Last season, Broussard recorded 156 carries for 895 yards and five touchdowns. Carson Wells - Linebacker - Junior Wells suffered an achilles injury and is still recovering, but if he is back in time for the Minnesota game he will be one to watch. When healthy, Wells is a difference maker when healthy, recording 6.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 37 tackles as well as an interception last season. Nate Landman - Linebacker - Senior After a brief attempt at the NFL, Landman is set to return to the Buffs with hopes of boosting his draft stock. Landman has led the team in tackles nearly every season he has been in Boulder, so the Gophers will need to key on him.

OVERALL OUTLOOK: