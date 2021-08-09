Ranking The Schedule: #8 - Purdue

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION! After a strange, short season thanks to COVID, a full, 12-game season awaits PJ Fleck and Minnesota. As we inch closer to the season, The Gopher Report will rank each opponent from easiest to hardest. Today we continue our Ranking The Schedule series with a look at Purdue.

GAME INFORMATION:

Minnesota at Purdue Saturday, October 2nd | TBD Ross-Ade Stadium | West LaFayette, Indiana TV: ESPN Networks TBD

2020 RESULTS:

2-4 Overall Record Iowa - Win, 24-20 @ Illinois - Win, 31-24 Northwestern - Loss, 27-20 @ Minnesota - Loss, 34-31 Rutgers - Loss, 37-30 Nebraska - Loss, 37-27

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

David Bell - Wide Receiver - Junior David Bell is the rising star for the Purdue offense, and will definitely be their go-to guy with Rondale Moore now in the league. Bell recorded 53 receptions for 625 yards and eight touchdowns in just six games last season and was named first-team All-Big Ten. Look for him to be one of the top receivers in the conference again this season. George Karlaftis - Defensive End - Junior Karlaftis didn't have the season he was expecting in 2020 because of unfortunate injuries and COVID protocols, and is looking to bounce back to his 2019 form (17.0 tackles for loss and tied for the team lead with 7.5 sacks) this season. Karlaftis has the ideal frame for his position and uses his strength to make plays in the backfield. OC Brothers - Linebacker - Sophomore Brothers transferred to Purdue from Auburn and is looking to be an immediate difference maker for the Boilermakers. There have been rumblings that Brothers is looking like a top dawg so far throughout spring practice and summer workouts, so things are shaping up for him to have a breakout year.

OVERALL OUTLOOK: