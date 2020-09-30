He's back!

Rashod Bateman has received full clearance from the NCAA and is officially back with the Gophers football team he announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

"I would like to thank Mark Coyle, Coach Fleck, and the NCAA for allowing me to compete again with my brothers," Bateman stated. "We have accomplished elite things in this culture, both on and off the field and we are not slowing down."

Bateman will also wear No. 0 this upcoming season, the first Gopher player to do so.

Minnesota's star wide receiver was the first Big Ten player to opt out of the 2020 season back on August 5th before the conference initially decided to postpone fall sports to the spring.

As a sophomore, Bateman amassed 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns. Those numbers earned him First-Team, All-Big Ten and AP Third-Team, All-American honors. He was also a Biletnikoff Award Finalist.

During the summer, the highly-talented wide receiver was on virtually every First-Team, All-Big Ten list by every major publication.

Bateman is projected to be a first or second round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Gophers kick off their 2020 season on October 24th when they host Michigan.

