Rashod Bateman opts out of 2020 season, declares for NFL Draft
Minnesota was dealt a huge blow on Tuesday morning when star wide receiver Rashod Bateman took to Twitter announcing he will opt out of the 2020 season and will declare for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.
Bateman thoroughly detailed his decision in his Twitter video:
"I'm now making the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my life," Bateman said. "I first want to express first my thanks to God, my family, coaches, academic advisors, and my peers for their continued support during this uncertain time."
"Secondly, I want to thank my community. Minnesota, you have my heart forever. When I moved from a small town to a big city, I was very nervous. You all have accepted me and embraced me with open arms and have helped me find myself."
"Thanks to my amazing teammates. If it weren't for you guys I wouldn't be in the position I am in today. The relationships and memories will forever be with me and we will continue to make more."
"Thanks Coach Fleck and the rest of the Gophers staff for unending support and guidance I have received these past few years. Coach, you are the reason I came to Minnesota and I will do anything to be able to play football for you again with my teammates and help bring home a Big Ten Championship back to the Twin Cities."
"Unfortunately, in light of the uncertainty around health and safety with the COVID-19 pandemic I have to set my wishes aside for the wellness of my family, community, and beyond."
"Because of this, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 football season and will take the next steps in my journey by declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft."
"Minnesota will forever be a place I call home. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. I love you all, Bateman out."
The junior out of Tift County (Ga.) is coming off a spectacular sophomore season in 2019, where he caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named Big Ten first-team and receiver of the year and was one of 12 finalists for the Biletnikoff award.
Throughout his Minnesota career, Bateman set school records in freshman receptions (51) and yards (704) and sophomore records for yards (1,219) and touchdowns (11).
COACHES REACT:
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck also took to Twitter to show support for Bateman and his decision.
"Rashod played a pivotal role in helping mold the University of Minnesota into an elite Big Ten program," Fleck stated. "He was a joy to coach and has developed into an NFL caliber of player. We could not be more proud of Rashod's historic and All-American career at Minnesota."
"My job as a college football coach is to teach, educate and help our players live out their dreams. We will certainly miss him. Our program will always support a teammate who makes a decision that he feels is best for him and his family. I love Rashod and will always be there for him."
Gophers wide receivers coach Matt Simon also offered his full support of Bateman and his overall impact on the program.
"Hard for anyone to fully comprehend the impact you have had on our program, University, and state, both on and off the field," Simon explained via Twitter. "You have made MN a better place. Personally, I am grateful to have been around daily to watch you grow and learn. I love you like family, forever."
