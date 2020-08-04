Minnesota was dealt a huge blow on Tuesday morning when star wide receiver Rashod Bateman took to Twitter announcing he will opt out of the 2020 season and will declare for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

Bateman thoroughly detailed his decision in his Twitter video:

"I'm now making the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my life," Bateman said. "I first want to express first my thanks to God, my family, coaches, academic advisors, and my peers for their continued support during this uncertain time."

"Secondly, I want to thank my community. Minnesota, you have my heart forever. When I moved from a small town to a big city, I was very nervous. You all have accepted me and embraced me with open arms and have helped me find myself."

"Thanks to my amazing teammates. If it weren't for you guys I wouldn't be in the position I am in today. The relationships and memories will forever be with me and we will continue to make more."

"Thanks Coach Fleck and the rest of the Gophers staff for unending support and guidance I have received these past few years. Coach, you are the reason I came to Minnesota and I will do anything to be able to play football for you again with my teammates and help bring home a Big Ten Championship back to the Twin Cities."

"Unfortunately, in light of the uncertainty around health and safety with the COVID-19 pandemic I have to set my wishes aside for the wellness of my family, community, and beyond."

"Because of this, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 football season and will take the next steps in my journey by declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft."

"Minnesota will forever be a place I call home. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. I love you all, Bateman out."

The junior out of Tift County (Ga.) is coming off a spectacular sophomore season in 2019, where he caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named Big Ten first-team and receiver of the year and was one of 12 finalists for the Biletnikoff award.

Throughout his Minnesota career, Bateman set school records in freshman receptions (51) and yards (704) and sophomore records for yards (1,219) and touchdowns (11).