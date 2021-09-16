GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Minnesota commit Zach Evans' name has been flying around for all the right reasons lately as he has been putting up impressive numbers early on in his senior football season.

Off the field, the 5-10, 185-pound running back has been continuing to grow a strong relationship with the Minnesota staff, players, his fellow commits, and more.

Evans talks about that, looking up to Mohamed Ibrahim, his visit plans, and more with The Gopher Report.