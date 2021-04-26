GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Minnesota is battling to land four-star Georgia running back Justin Williams, who continues to see his stock rise and is scheduled for a busy summer of visits. Multiple coaches from the Gopher staff are in contact with Williams on a daily basis, and the relationship continues to grow.

"It is going pretty good, I talk to Coach Burns and Coach Fleck a lot," said Williams. "Coach Fleck actually sends me a good morning text every day, so we talk every day and have a pretty good relationship."

With four June official visits already scheduled to Nebraska, West Virginia, Louisville, and USC, the Gophers are pushing hard to earn that last visit, and Williams is definitely feeling the love.

"I am trying to see if I can set up something with Minnesota," Williams said. "I know I definitely want to take a visit there, whether it is official or unofficial. Coach Fleck is the most enthusiastic coach I've seen, he is a player's coach, so it can't get much better than that honestly."