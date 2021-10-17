Recapping Last Week's Big Ten Action: October 17

Recapping the week that was around the Big Ten football landscape.

NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 20, INDIANA 15

– Indiana battled with No. 10 ranked Michigan State and even held a 9-7 lead at halftime, but the Spartans outscored the Hoosiers 10-0 in the third quarter to come away with a tight 20-15 win in Bloomington. Neither offense was at its best as IU put up 322 yards and MSU tallied just 241, but Michigan State forced Indiana into three turnovers and did enough to come out on top and remain unbeaten. Although he threw a pair of interceptions, quarterback Payton Thorne led the way for the Spartans, completing 14 of 26 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. Stephen Carr rushed for 53 yards and a TD on 19 carries for IU, which played without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. who was out with an injury. UP NEXT: Now ranked No. 9 in the nation, Michigan State has a bye week, while Indiana will face another big test Saturday against No. 5 Ohio State.

MINNESOTA 30, NEBRASKA 23

– Minnesota built a 21-9 lead at halftime and did enough in the second half to record a 30-23 win over Nebraska – its fourth victory of the season. Despite throwing a pair of interceptions, Tanner Morgan put together one of his best performances of the year, completing 20 of 24 passes for 209 yards and two TDs, while Chris Autman-Bell made 11 receptions for 103 yards and a TD. With Trey Potts now sidelined for the remainder of the season, third-string running back Bryce Williams emerged – and in a big way – by rushing for 129 yards and two TDs on 22 carries. The Gophers finished with 396 yards and 22 first downs, while having a 38:01-21:59 advantage in time of possession. UP NEXT: Minnesota will try to win a third straight game Saturday when it hosts Maryland, while Nebraska has a bye week.

NORTHWESTERN 21, RUTGERS 7

– Ryan Hilinski threw for 267 yards and two TDs and Northwestern tallied 402 yards of offense to earn a 21-7 win over Rutgers. While they had a successful day offensively, the Wildcats' defense held the Scarlet Knights to just 222 yards and forced them into a turnover. Northwestern finished with 21 first downs and a 32:59-27:01 advantage in time of possession. Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral threw for 152 yards and a TD. UP NEXT: Northwestern faces a tough test Saturday as it travels to No. 6 Michigan, while Rutgers has a bye week.

PURDUE 24, NO. 2 IOWA 7

– Purdue had been struggling leading up to Saturday's game at No. 2 ranked Iowa, but Jeff Brohm and his Boilermakers showed the potential they have by recording a 24-7 upset win over the Hawkeyes. Purdue led 14-7 at halftime and outscored Iowa 10-0 in the second while never trailing. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell led the way for the Boilermakers, throwing for 375 yards and two TDs, while wideout David Bell racked up 240 yards and a TD with 11 catches. Purdue's defense pressured Hawkeyes' QB Spencer Petras all game long, and that led to him throwing for just 195 yards with four interceptions. The Boilermakers, who outgained Iowa 464-271, forced the Hawkeyes to commit four turnovers as a whole. UP NEXT: Now ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 25, Purdue hosts Wisconsin on Saturday, while Iowa – now ranked No. 11 – has a bye week.

WISCONSIN 20, ARMY 14