Recapping Last Week's Big Ten Action: September 6

Recapping the week that was around the Big Ten football landscape.

ILLINOIS 30, NEBRASKA 22 (AUGUST 28)

- Nebraska put up 392 yards of offense but only managed to score 22 points in a 30-22 loss to Illinois in Champaign. Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski completed 12 of 15 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while running back Mike Epstein rushed for 75 yards and a TD on 16 carries. Huskers' QB Adrian Martinez went 16-for-32 for 232 yards and a TD and ran for 111 yards and another score on 17 carries.

OHIO STATE 45, MINNESOTA 31 (SEPTEMBER 2)

- Minnesota held a 14-10 lead at halftime, but Ohio State used a strong third quarter -- outscoring the Gophers 21-7 -- to pull away for a 45-31 win. Buckeyes' quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 294 yards and four TDs, while star wide receiver Chris Olave reeled in four receptions for 117 yards and two scores. Unfortunately for Minnesota, star running back Mo Ibrahim suffered a season-ending leg injury. Prior to his injury, Ibrahim had rushed for 163 yards and two TDs on 30 carries.

MICHIGAN STATE 38, NORTHWESTERN 21 (SEPTEMBER 3)

- Michigan State's rushing attack produced 326 yards behind a monster night from Kenneth Walker III, who put up 264 of those yards to go along with four TDs. The Spartans finished with 511 total yards of offense and led wire-to-wire.

PENN STATE 16, WISCONSIN 10 (SEPTEMBER 4)

- Offense was hard to come by for both Penn State and Wisconsin as there was just 26 total points scored. Penn State's defense forced the Badgers into three turnovers and held them to going just 7 of 22 on third downs. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz threw for just 185 yards with two interceptions in the loss.

IOWA 34, INDIANA 6 (SEPTEMBER 4)

- Indiana certainly didn't look the part against Iowa, as it scored just six points in a lopsided loss to the Hawkeyes. Hoosiers' standout quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed just 14 of 31 passes for 156 yards and three interceptions. Meanwhile for Iowa, running back Tyler Goodson finished with 99 yards and a TD to lead the way.

MICHIGAN 47, WESTERN MICHIGAN 14 (SEPTEMBER 4)

- Michigan held a slim 10-7 lead after the first quarter but outscored Western Michigan 37-7 from there to record the 47-14 win. Wolverines' quarterback Cade McNamara threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 9 of 11 passing, while backup QB J.J. McCarthy went 4-for-6 for 80 yards and a TD.

RUTGERS 61, TEMPLE 14 (SEPTEMBER 4)

- Rutgers scored 61 points and made quick work of Temple in a 61-14 blowout win. Rutgers' offense put up 365 yards, while its defense forced Temple into five turnovers.

NEBRASKA 52, FORDHAM 7 (SEPTEMBER 4)

- Nebraska bounced back from a season-opening loss to Illinois and blew out Fordham behind 633 yards of offense. The Huskers went 12-for-19 on third downs, 4-for-4 on fourth downs and quarterback Adrian Martinez went 17-for-23 for 254 yards and a TD.

MARYLAND 30, WEST VIRGINIA 24 (SEPTEMBER 4)

- Maryland and West Virginia played a competitive game, with the Terps pulling away with a close 30-24 win. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa completed 26 of 36 passes for 332 yards and three TDs in the victory, while running back Tayon Fleet-Davis rushed 18 times for 123 yards.

PURDUE 30, OREGON STATE 21 (SEPTEMBER 4)

- Quarterback Jack Plummer threw for 313 yards and two TDs to lead Purdue to a 30-21 win over Oregon State. Jeff Brohm's team put up 401 yards of offense and had just four penalties. Boilermakers' wide receiver David Bell finished with eight catches for 134 yards.

UTSA 37, ILLINOIS 30 (SEPTEMBER 4)