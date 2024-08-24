Earlier this week, Minnesota offered 2025 guard Keaton Wagler. It's the latest offer of a growing offersheet for the Shawnee Mission, Kansas native.

On top of his offer from the Gophres, Wagler also holds offers from Abilene Christian, Colorado State, DePaul, FIU, Murray State, Northern Colorado, Oral Roberts, Saint Louis, Southern Illinois, Texas Rio Grande Valley, and Tulsa among others.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

Additionally, the Illinois Fighting Illini also recently offered Wagler as well.

Recently, Gophers Nation was able to catch up briefly with the 6-foot-6, 170-pound guard to discuss his recruitment and his upcoming plans.