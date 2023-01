Over the course of last Wednesday, January 18, and today, January 23, the Minnesota Football program held its Minnesota Blitz. The Gophers coaching staff dispersed across the state, visiting a large chunk of the state's high school programs.

The Gopher Report has been paying close attention to each of Minnesota's coaching staff members and has been tracking to see where each coach has made it to over the two "#MNBltiz" days.

By TGR's count, the Gophers have visited over 75 different programs during the blitz, an outstanding number. So what schools did they visit? What notable prospects are at each school?



Let's take a look...