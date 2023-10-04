It's been quiet on the recruiting trail recently for Minnesota but Gophers Nation takes a look at some of the recent ongoing for the Golden Gophers. Below, we talk about Koi Perich receiving an offer from USC, two official visits have been scheduled, how the Golden Gophers' 2024 quarterback commitment Drake Lindsey is performing, and a new wide receiver offer out of Missouri.

Koi Perich receives offer from USC

The Esko (MN) native recently picked up an offer from USC. We're going to have a full interview with the three-star safety in the upcoming days but the good news initially is that he is still committed to Minnesota. Will he take a visit? It's possible but as of now, we would be surprised. As of right now, he is fully locked into his commitment with the Golden Gophers. Stay tuned for more on Perich's recruitment.

Minnesota QB commitment Drake Lindsey lighting it up

Minnesota 2024 quarterback commitment Drake Lindsey has been lighting it up on the field this fall. Through five games, Lindey has thrown for 1,753 yards and 22 touchdowns while throwing four interceptions. He's done all that while completing 66.7% of his passes.

Upcoming official visits

Gophers Nation has confirmed that Edokpayi will be taking an official visit to Minneapolis for the Golden Gophers home rivalry matchup against Wisconsin on November 25.

The Georgia defensive end has announced he will be taking an official visit from December 9 through December 11. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound defender holds an offer from the Gophers as well as offers from Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Missouri, North Carolina State, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia.

New wide receiver offer