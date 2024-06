It was a busy weekend for the Minnesota Golden Gophers coaching staff this weekend as they hosted nearly a dozen and half prospects on campus for official visits. On Sunday, the Gophers landed six commitments, moving their total commitments in the class up to 18. But could more commitments be coming from this past weekend? Gophers Nation takes a look below at a handful of the prospects that are still uncommitted and the chances each land with the Gophers going forward.