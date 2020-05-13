*****

LOCAL REACTION

"The Gophers have already corralled 16 commitments in their eighth-ranked 2021 recruiting class and filled several needs, particularly at defensive back, highlighted by a pair of four-stars in Avante Dickerson and Steven Ortiz. Offensive line will be a main focus for Minnesota moving forward, and the Gophers are keying on Joe Alt, Cameron James and Otto Hess. Indianapolis products Kyran Montgomery and Austin Booker are two targets the Gophers would like to add along the defensive line. Adding some best available options at linebacker and wide receiver will also be a focal point." – Sean Williams, The Gopher Report

*****

NATIONAL REACTION