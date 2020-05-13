Recruiting Snapshot: Minnesota Golden Gophers
While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class in their order of the Rivals Team Rankings, and continue today with a look at the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Current rank: No. 8
Number of commits: 16
Top commits: Four-star CB Avante Dickerson (No. 208), four-star DB Steven Ortiz, three-star LB Devon Williams
Top targets: Four-star DE Kyran Montgomery (No. 222), four-star LB Jamari Buddin (No. 226), three-star OT Cameron James
LOCAL REACTION
"The Gophers have already corralled 16 commitments in their eighth-ranked 2021 recruiting class and filled several needs, particularly at defensive back, highlighted by a pair of four-stars in Avante Dickerson and Steven Ortiz. Offensive line will be a main focus for Minnesota moving forward, and the Gophers are keying on Joe Alt, Cameron James and Otto Hess. Indianapolis products Kyran Montgomery and Austin Booker are two targets the Gophers would like to add along the defensive line. Adding some best available options at linebacker and wide receiver will also be a focal point." – Sean Williams, The Gopher Report
NATIONAL REACTION
National reaction: "Top 10? Minnesota recruiting has never tasted air this high, but P.J. Fleck has shown the ability time and again to shatter expectations, especially on the recruiting trail. It was obvious Fleck and company wanted to make their roster more explosive via this 2021 class, and they have added some home-run hitters on the offensive side of the football, including running back Mar’Keise Irving, who just committed on Mother’s Day. Like several of the Gophers' recent commitments, Irving never visited the campus, so the biggest challenge between now and signing day will be keeping this class intact once visits start up again.” – Josh Helmholdt, Midwest Recruiting Analyst