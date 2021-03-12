Recruiting Snapshot: What States Are Minnesota Targeting The Hardest?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
We are only one month past national signing day for the class of 2021, but PJ Fleck and Minnesota have already gotten a big start on the 2022 class as well.With nearly 200 offers already sent out, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news