REPORT: Former Gopher Dawson Garcia signs with Detroit Pistons

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers star forward Dawson Garcia did not hear his name called in this week's NBA Draft. However, the Burnsville, Minnesota native will have the opportunity to chase his NBA Dreams.

According to Darren Wolfson of KSTP, Garcia has signed a deal with the Detroit Pistons. The details of the deal have yet to be made public. Undrafted NBA free agents typically sign either two-way contracts or Exhibit 10 contracts.

The 6-foot-11, 230-pound Garcia is one of the most prolific players in Minnesota history. In 89 games over three seasons, Garcia averaged 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He was a career 47.3% shooter from the floor, including 34.9% from three-point range. He was also reliable from the free-throw line at 77.6%.

In each of the past two seasons, Garcia was a two-time All-Big Ten second-team selection.

Before his time with the Gophers, Garcia spent one season at Marquette in 2020-21 and a season with North Carolina in 2021-22.

As a high school prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle, the Prior Lake standout was a consensus four-star prospect and the No. 41 player in the country according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Currently, three former Golden Gophers are in the NBA. The Gophers' representation is led by strong forward Amir Coffey, a former undrafted player himself. The former Hopkins High School standout has played six seasons in the NBA, all with the Los Angeles Clippers.

In 323 career games played, Coffey has averaged 6.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

Also representing the Golden Gophers is shooting guard Cameron Christie. The Illinois native was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.

He would appear in 13 games for the Clippers this season, totaling 18 points in 58 minutes of action. While Christie was used sparingly by the Clippers this past season, he was dominant for their G-League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers. In 40 games, Christie averaged 16.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Finally, there is Jamison Battle. The former De La Salle High School standout spent, notably transferred to Ohio State for one season prior to embarking on his professional career.

After going undrafted last year, Battle played in 59 games for the Toronto Raptors this past season, averaging 7.1 points and 2.7rebounds per game.