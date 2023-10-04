According to a report from Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press , Minnesota wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington will be out for the remainder of the season. Brockington suffered a left leg injury in the first half of Saturday's 35-24 win over the Louisiana Rajin' Cajuns.

The redshirt sophomore out of Moultrie, Georgia had recorded five receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown for the season prior to his injury on Saturday. Prior to his injury on Saturday, Brockington did not record any receptions.

With Brockington out for the season, the Golden Gophers will look towards Charlotte transfer Elijah Spencer to step up into Brockington's role. Spencer has three receptions for 27 yards this season but was very productive for Charlotte in 2022 with 57 receptions for 943 yards and nine touchdowns.

He'll join a wide receiver room that has been headlined this season by Corey Crooms Jr. as well as Daniel Jackson. The two wide receivers have caught 54.9% of the Golden Gophers' completed passes this season (39 of 71) for 479 yards and four touchdowns (all scored by Jackson). The only other Golden Gopher with double-digit receptions is star tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford who has 12 receptions for 66 yards.

Running backs Darius Taylor, Bryce Williams, and Sean Tyler as well as wide tight end Nate Kallerup are the only other Golden Gophers to record a reception this season.