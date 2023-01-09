The next offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Golden Gophers will be both wide receivers coach Matt Simon and tight ends coach Greg Harbaugh, the program announced on Monday.

Both coaches were listed on our offensive coordinator big board as potential candidates for the position.

Also according to Thamel, both coaches will receive pay raises in the process. It's unclear currently who will be the primary play caller.

The decision comes just a few days after it became official that Rutgers was hiring away Gophers' offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to be their own offensive coordinator. The Scarlet Knights ultimately landed on the Pennsylvania native after missing on several other options but did give the now two-time former Minnesota OC a substantial pay raise with his salary set to be around the $1.5 million mark.