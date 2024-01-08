On Monday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the Gophers are closing in on hiring the former James Madison and Maine defensive coordinator. Hetherman is highly regarded for his work as a linebackers coach including rebuilding the Scarlet Knights' linebacker room over the last two seasons into one of the Big Ten's best units at the position.

In 2021, Hetherman was the AFCA FCS Assistant Coach of the Year as James Madison's defensive coordinator, leading Duke's defense to be the No. 2-ranked defense in the nation. In that season, the Dukes allowed just 257.2 yards per game, forced 31 turnovers, and kept opponents to just 15.4 points per game. The Dukes also posted top-10 scoring offenses in 2019 and 2020 under Hetherman's tutelage. The Oxford, Massachusetts native also had strong success at Maine where he built the Black Bears defense into one of the best at the FCS level.

Hetherman with the Gophers will be tasked with replacing former defensive coordinator Joe Rossi who left the program this offseason to join Michigan State's coaching staff. He'll look to help the Gophers defense return to their 2021 and 2022 form in which they posted top-10 scoring defenses nationally.

Known as an elite talent developer, Hetherman at Rutgers developed Scarlet Knights linebacker Deion Jennings into an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. At the FCS level, 10 different players under his leadership as a defensive coordinator were named FCS All-Americans and 22 players earned all-conference honors.