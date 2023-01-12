It appears that another assistant coaching position has been filled for the Minnesota Gophers.

According to a tweet from ESPN's Pete Thamel, the team will be bringing on Northern Illinois running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke to coach the running backs at Minnesota.

McKissic-Luke's football career began as a player, spending two years at Alabama in 2002 and 2003 before transferring to Alabama A&M to finish his playing career. He was hired at Benedict College in 2008, and coached many positions there for four years before being brought on as a running backs coach and co-special teams coordinator at South Dakota State from 2013-2015.

From there, McKissic-Luke spent three years at Youngstown State coaching running backs and special teams and was later hired by Northern Illinois, where he has spent the last three seasons as a running backs coach/run game coordinator/special teams coordinator.

McKissic-Luke, born in Georgia and raised in Alabama, was on the board for many vacancies in college football, so this appears to be a strong pickup for Minnesota.