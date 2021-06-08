GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

One of the 20+ offers sent out last week went to Clearwater (FL) athlete Rhyland Kelly, who has seen his recruitment pick up nicely ever since moving to Florida from Winnipeg last year. Head coach PJ Fleck noticed Kelly at a camp last week, and extended him the offer in person.

Kelly is being recruited as a corner, and currently holds six offers from Minnesota, Purdue, Liberty, Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, and Western Michigan.

The rising prospect spoke with The Gopher Report and shared the latest on his new offer, his thoughts on Minnesota, and more.