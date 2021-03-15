TheGopherReport - Richard Pitino out as Gopher Men's Basketball Coach

University of Minnesota Athletics Director Mark Coyle announced this evening that the University has parted ways with men's basketball coach Richard Pitino.

Statement from Mark Coyle

"I recently met with Richard and told him that we were moving in a different direction. Richard is a tremendous person and coach, and I want to thank him, Jill and their family for their commitment to Minnesota. We wish them well in their next endeavor."

Decisions like this are never easy, but after evaluating this season and the previous eight years of our program under Richard, it is clear to me that new leadership is needed. We have one of the best practice facilities in the nation, a historic competition venue and a state that produces top-caliber talent. This is an extremely attractive job, and we will immediately start a nationwide search for our next head coach."