Last week, Rivals.com released their updated 2021 rankings. The Gopher Report takes a closer look at the significant storylines involving Minnesota commitments and targets.

DEVEN EASTERN ENTERS FOUR-STAR STATUS:

- Minnesota got some good news coming out of the Rivals.com updated rankings release last week when Shakopee (Minn.) defensive end commit Deven Eastern was upgraded to 5.8, four-star status. That gives the Gophers three, four-star commitments in their 2021 class as Eastern joins cornerback commits Steven Ortiz and Avante Dickerson in the elite category. MORE: COACH ANALYSIS - DEVEN EASTERN

DICKERSON SLIDES, BUT STILL IN RIVALS250:

- Minnesota's highest-rated commitment slid a bit in the latest rankings update, but not by much. Dickerson dropped just nine spots and finds himself at 217th among the nation's 250 best prospects according to Rivals. To compare, nine players (Dickerson included) also dropped nine spots while 54 total prospects dropped 10 spots or more in the latest rankings. MORE: VIDEO - DICKERSON RECAPS FIRST GAME, TALKS GOPHERS

MOVEMENT WITHIN THE STATE:

With Deven Eastern's upgrade to a 5.8, four-star prospect, he leapfrogged Minnesota target Davon Townley and took over the No. 3 spot in the land of 10,000 lakes. Wisconsin commit and Lakeville South product Riley Mahlman remains at No. 1 while Eden Prairie linebacker and Iowa pledge Justice Sullivan holds firm at No. 2. Edina offensive tackle and Cal commit Bastian Swinney rounds out the top five.

ATHAN KALIAKMANIS MOVES UP:

- The Minnesota quarterback commit moved up four spots in the Illinois state rankings and now finds himself as the No. 9 overall prospect in the Land of Lincoln. His brother and Gophers wide receiver commit, Dino Kaliakmanis, remained at the No. 16 spot in the latest update. MORE: NOTES ON KALIAKMANIS FROM "THE RUN" WORKOUT

ORTIZ IN TOP 5:

OTHERS MOVING UP:

- Boyd is now up to No. 84 in the state of Texas.