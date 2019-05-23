News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-23 20:25:48 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rivals' spring summary of Jalen Suggs

Aqkr8geokekrlh9wtu2f
Jalen Suggs (https://rivals.com)
David Sisk • TheGopherReport.com
Staff Writer

When you are the top ranked player in a talent rich state like Minnesota, it is needless to say that individual will be a special priority for college programs throughout the country. Jalen Suggs, ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}