Rivals150 center Parker Jefferson commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers added one of the country's best big men to their 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday evening as three-star center Parker Jefferson announced his decision to become a Gopher. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound standout at Inglewood High School in Inglewood, California committed to the Golden Gophers over the USC Trojans. He also held offers in his recruitment from Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, LSU, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and UCF

"I chose Minnesota because I feel like since day one I was a main priority to them," Jefferson told Gophers Nation about his commitment. "They really surprised me and my family with the quality of people in the program and they think I can have a big impact as a freshman," he added. Despite only being offered by the Gophers this fall, Jefferson has built a strong relationship with the Minnesota coaching staff including head coach Ben Johnson in a short time. An impressive effort from the Gophers since USC head coach Eric Musselman has had an extensive relationship with Jefferson since his time at Arkansas. "Coach Johnson and his staff from day one have had such a real and genuine feel to them," Jefferson explained about his relationship with the coaching staff. "They’ve expressed that they believe in my talents and they want me to come in as a freshman and play, they also run a lot of sets through their bigs and they see me as a quarterback in their offense."



The Gophers offered Jefferson in early October and were able to schedule an official visit with the Texas native for October 24. It was an official visit that went extremely well and put the Gophers in the driver's seat. "It was amazing," Jefferson told Gophers Nation at the time. "Surprised me a lot because I didn’t know much about Minnesota before but it was great." "They were great," he said about his experiences with both coaches on his official visit. "I love the vibes from him and all of the coaches. You can tell they truly care about who you are not just as a player but as a young man as well. I could most definitely see myself being comfortable in their program." During his official visit, he was also able to briefly talk with Gophers star big man Dawson Garcia whose own development played a part in his decision as well. "I’m a very versatile big who can stretch the floor, and push it in transition," he said about his own game. "Seeing Dawson doing those things at the highest level made me feel confident in their ability to develop me and I got to talk to him for a short moment but he told me that he loved Minnesota and said he felt that they always had the best interest for him." "I’m excited to be a Gopher," Jefferson says. "I look forward to playing in front of all the fans at the Barn! SKI U MAH!!" Last season at Waxahachie High School in Texas, Jefferson averaged 16.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.