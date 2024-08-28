Rivals250 cornerback to visit Minnesota on Thursday
One of the nation's top cornerbacks in the 2026 recruiting cycle has told Gophers Nation that he'll be in attendance for Minnesota's season opener on Thursday evening against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
True North Classical Academy (FL) prospect Dominic Trunbull, a member of the Rivals250 and a top-15 cornerback in the 2026 recruiting, will now be the top prospect in attendance for the season opener.
