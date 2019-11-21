“What bothers me, obviously, is that we didn’t start fast and didn’t come out with a W (against Iowa). You look at film, and you start to put together a plan all week based on the things you see. And then you go into a game, and they’ve made adjustments too. And that’s the yin and the yang, and that’s why football is fun, why coaching’s fun… People change, so we have to go change. I felt defensively we weren’t attacking, so we made some adjustments to kind of jump start that, and they worked. But at the end of the day, if it’s a game where we think playing coverage is the best thing to win, we got to attack. If we feel like dropping eight and rushing three is the key, then it’s got to be an attacking rushing three. If it’s blitzing then it’s blitzing. Do I wish we would have done it earlier? I wish we would have won the game.”

“(Motivation) is the same thing every week for us. Where teams run into problems is from week to week if they change what they focus on. For us, it’s always about us; Coach does an elite job with that, and we talk about that with the program. We don’t focus on results; we focus on process… You look at (Northwestern), they have good players. They’ve been ravaged by injuries. They have good coaches. They’re one year removed from winning the Big Ten West championship. We talk about what they’re capable of doing.”

“We have a saying, anticipate don’t assume. When you watch film, that allows you to anticipate. Where guys get into problems is they watch film and assume something’s coming and they guess and get out of position. By studying film, it can give you anticipation pre-snap what a play is going to be, even post-snap if you see a stem or demeanor, what a play will be. I think (Winfield) has really come into his own with that… Every year, he’s been in a situation where he hasn’t played a stretch of football, and everyone needs to get comfortable. In my opinion, he’s the best safety in the country, I mean find me a guy that’s better than him. He’s playing at such a high level, and the great thing about him is that he has no ego. He’s always been a leader. He’s been good, but now he’s really just taking that thing to the next level.”

“On Monday, we were kicking some things back and forth and Kamal and Carter we’re in watching film. I grabbed them and brought them in and said ‘hey, here are a couple of things we’re thinking about. What do you guys like? Because we like to get their input and what their comfortable doing. Now, make no mistake, it’s not like Carter and Kamal are coming up with the gameplan, but we want to hear what they have to say. They’ve earned the right to do that because they’re older and have an understanding of what’s going on.”

“(Cashman and Oliver) are similar (as blitzers). I would say Braelen is probably more of a violent finisher. Blake I would say probably had more knack to wiggle through and find the seam. But they’re both very good, and the thing that’s very exciting is that Braelen has three years left and even some games this year to get better.”

“The key for (Northwestern) is to not let them get chunk plays. The games they’ve scored, they’ve got chunk plays, and the games they haven’t, they haven’t. That’s the main key for us.”

“I would say half the missed tackles came in the first three drives when we weren’t where we needed to be in terms of our execution. Then the tackling became much better when we had people in the right spots.”