Rossi, Sanford, Jr. readies for Redhawks

A synopsis of what defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, Jr. said during Wednesday's press conference ahead of Minnesota's contest with Miami (Oh.) on Saturday.

- Too many explosive plays from Ohio State game, that was the difference in the football game. Strive to give up just one or two a game, but gave up five against the Buckeyes.

- Two out of the five explosive plays given up were missed assignments. Rossi takes responsibility for missed assignments.

- Likes fresh guys and multiple people involved along the defensive line. Had nine guys rotate along the defensive front.

- Says Kelvin Swenson, Michael Dixon, and Darius Green. A couple of them got in there and did some good things and need to make improvements also. High upside with all three guys.

- Ohio State varied tempos, which caused them to line up late on a few occasions on the second level.

- Miami (Oh.) played a lot of guys versus Cincinnati. Expecting the same this week. Well coached, play hard, create issues schematically.

- Derek LeCaptain brings an immediate respect factor. Earned the right in every stage of his process - from getting into school, being a walk-on, to earning a scholarship.