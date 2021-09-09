Rossi, Sanford, Jr. readies for Redhawks
A synopsis of what defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, Jr. said during Wednesday's press conference ahead of Minnesota's contest with Miami (Oh.) on Saturday.
Joe Rossi:
- Too many explosive plays from Ohio State game, that was the difference in the football game. Strive to give up just one or two a game, but gave up five against the Buckeyes.
- Two out of the five explosive plays given up were missed assignments. Rossi takes responsibility for missed assignments.
- Likes fresh guys and multiple people involved along the defensive line. Had nine guys rotate along the defensive front.
- Says Kelvin Swenson, Michael Dixon, and Darius Green. A couple of them got in there and did some good things and need to make improvements also. High upside with all three guys.
- Ohio State varied tempos, which caused them to line up late on a few occasions on the second level.
- Miami (Oh.) played a lot of guys versus Cincinnati. Expecting the same this week. Well coached, play hard, create issues schematically.
- Derek LeCaptain brings an immediate respect factor. Earned the right in every stage of his process - from getting into school, being a walk-on, to earning a scholarship.
Mike Sanford, Jr.
- Learned a lot about who they are and where they at facing Ohio State. Have to continue to play with an identity for four quarters.
- Learned a lot about unproven targets at wide receiver and tight end. Specifically mentioned Brevyn Spann-Ford and Dylan Wright. Asked Wright to do a lot more than expected with Autman-Bell being out.
- Really impressed with the releases of wide receiver Daniel Jackson. Needs to continue to get better playing without the ball.
- Says Miami (Oh.) has a lot experience in the secondary and receivers need to elevate their game.
- No replacing Mohamed Ibrahim. He's one of the best leaders and most dialed-in football players he's been around.
- Protected Ibrahim during fall camp, so he has a ton of data on Trey Potts, Cam Wiley, and Bryce Williams. Has a good feel for all of those guys and calling plays for them.
- Credits WR coach Matt Simon for his development of Dylan Wright throughout the spring and fall, has really seen him get better even though the talent has always been there.
- Have a lot of confidence in their offensive lineman and tight ends to create jumbo packages that go 6, 7, or 8 lineman deep.
