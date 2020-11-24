Wyoming (MI) product Ru'Quan Buckley is nearing the end of his recruitment. The three-star prospect has officially narrowed his schools down to five, with Michigan State, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Minnesota, and Florida State making the cut.

Buckley is being recruited for different positions at different schools. Michigan State will give him an opportunity on both the offensive and defensive line, Nebraska on the defensive line, Cincinnati on the defensive line, Minnesota on the offensive line, and Florida State on the offensive line.

With a pre-signing day commitment in mind, Buckley's time is getting scarce. He spoke with The Gopher Report and gave his thoughts on each of his finalists.