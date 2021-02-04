A pull-up jumper from guard Geo Baker put the Scarlet Knights up 73-72 with 1:01 remaining - it was a lead Rutgers (11-6, 7-6) wouldn't relinquish on their way to a 76-72 win over Minnesota on Thursday night.

Baker was clutch, scoring eight of his 16 points in the final four minutes.

Ron Harper, Jr. also helped seal the deal for Rutgers, going 3-of-4 from the free throw line down the stretch. He finished with nine points and three rebounds.

Myles Johnson also recorded his 13th double-double for the Scarlet Knights, he tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds. Caleb McConnell chipped in with 14 points and six rebounds as well.

With the win, Rutgers secured their fourth consecutive conference win - it's the first time they've accomplished that feat since joining the Big Ten.

Minnesota (11-7, 4-7) struggled shooting in the second half, going just 12-of-33 (36%) from the field, including 3-of-11 from beyond the arc.

The Gophers were led in scoring by Marcus Carr, who had 18 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

Liam Robbins notched a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jamal Mashburn, Jr. and Brandon Johnson were also in double-figures with 10 points a piece.

Minnesota has now lost three-in-a-row and will return to action on Monday as they host Nebraska.