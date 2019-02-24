Minnesota loses yet another road heartbreaker
Vegas listed Sunday night's matchup between Minnesota (17-11, 7-10) and Rutgers (13-14, 6-11) as a pick'em game, and up until the final seconds, it had been in doubt for its entirety. The Gophers l...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news